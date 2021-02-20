Troy looks to end streak vs Ga. State

Troy (10-13, 4-9) vs. Georgia State (10-5, 4-4)

GSU Sports Arena, Atlanta; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia State looks to extend Troy's conference losing streak to five games. Troy's last Sun Belt win came against the Georgia Southern Eagles 68-56 on Feb. 5. Georgia State is coming off an 80-66 home win over Troy in its most recent game.

TALE OF TWO ROSTERS: Georgia State has depended on senior leadership this year while Troy has been fueled heavily by freshmen. Seniors Eliel Nsoseme, Corey Allen and Kane Williams have combined to score 47 percent of Georgia State's points this season and 54 percent of the team's points over its last five games. On the other side, freshmen Zay Williams, Kam Woods and Duke Miles have collectively scored 42 percent of the team's points this year and have accounted for 50 percent of all Trojans points over their last five.FIELD GOALS FOR NSOSEME: In 13 appearances this year, Georgia State's Nsoseme has shot 68 percent.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Georgia State is a perfect 6-0 when the team records at least 13 offensive rebounds. The Panthers are 4-5 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

COLD SPELL: Troy has lost its last seven road games, scoring 65.9 points, while allowing 76.1 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: The Georgia State offense is ranked 18th in the country by scoring 81.5 points per game this season. Troy has only averaged 64.7 points per game, which ranks 292nd.

___

