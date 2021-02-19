Scheierman leads S. Dakota St. over North Dakota St. 68-67

Baylor Scheierman had 16 points, six rebounds and six assists and Charlie Easley made a 3-pointer with 17.6 seconds left as South Dakota State edged past North Dakota State 68-67 on Friday night.

Matt Dentlinger had 13 points for South Dakota State (13-5, 9-3 Summit League). Alex Arians added 10 points and nine rebounds.

Douglas Wilson, the Jackrabbits’ second leading scorer entering the matchup at 15 points per game, had only 4 points (2 of 10).

After heading to the locker room at the half with a 40-34 lead, South Dakota State managed to hang on for the one-point victory despite being outscored by five points in the second half. The Jackrabbits’ 28 second-half points marked a season low for the team.

Sam Griesel had 17 points for the Bison (11-10, 11-5). Rocky Kreuser added 13 points. Tyree Eady had 13 points.

The Jackrabbits improve to 2-0 against the Bison on the season. South Dakota State defeated North Dakota State 77-75 on Dec. 10.

