UCLA routs Oregon to sweep season series

Michaela Onyenwere scored 17 points, Lauryn Miller added 16 and eighth-ranked UCLA completed a season sweep of No. 13 Oregon for the first time in five years with a 83-56 victory at Pauley Pavillion Friday night.

The Bruins (13-3, 11-3 Pac-12) are not known for their 3-point shooting, but made 10 of 22 from beyond the arc, which is their second-highest total of the season. Onyenwere had three 3-pointers along with six rebounds and four assists.

UCLA also dominated on the board with a 47-24 rebounding advantage. Lindsey Corsaro had seven boards as the Bruins had five players with five or more rebounds.

Oregon (12-6, 9-6 Pac-12) has dropped three straight for the first time since 2016-17. It was the biggest regular season loss for the Ducks since a 27-point defeat to Stanford in 2016. Oregon also lost by 21 points to Stanford the next year.

No. 10 ARIZONA 59, CALIFORNIA 50

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Aari McDonald scored 28 points and Arizona had to earn a hard-fought victory against California this time on the way to its seventh straight win, beating the winless Golden Bears.

The Wildcats (15-2, 13-2 Pac-12) had beaten Cal 69-33 in Tucson on Jan. 3 — the fewest points Arizona has ever allowed to a Pac-12 opponent — but were beaten to the boards regularly Friday as the Bears stayed in the game with effort and energy on the little things.

Dalayah Daniels scored 24 points on 9-for-13 shooting to go with 10 rebounds leading scrappy Cal (0-14, 0-11).

No. 18 ARKANSAS 84, MISSISSIPPI 74

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Chelsea Dungee scored a season-high 38 points, Amber Ramirez added 19 and Arkansas beat Mississippi.

Dungee, whose career high is 41 points, made 11 of 22 from the field and 14 of 17 from the free-throw line. Ramirez was 7-of-12 shooting and had three steals.

Ole Miss scored the first nine points of the fourth quarter to trim its deficit to 64-60 with 7:42 remaining, but Dungee answered with a pair of free throws to spark a 10-1 run over the next three minutes and the Rebels got no closer.

Shakira Austin had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Madison Scott added 17 and 10 for Ole Miss (9-8, 3-8 SEC). Mimi Reid scored 16 points.

Arkansas (16-7, 6-6) shot 56% from the field and made 25 of 33 foul shots.

No. 23 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 86, NORTH DAKOTA STATE 78

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Tylee Irwin scored 17 of her career-high 25 points in the fourth quarter, Paiton Burckhard had 16 points, 11 rebounds and six assists, and South Dakota State beat North Dakota State to extend its winning streak to 15 games.

South Dakota State (18-2, 11-0 Summit League) took the lead for good during a 14-0 run in the first quarter — with six points from Tori Nelson. Irwin was 4-of-5 shooting in the fourth, including three 3-pointers, and 6 of 7 at the free-throw line.

Heaven Hamling scored 23 points with five 3-pointers for North Dakota State (14-5, 9-4).

No. 25 MISSOURI STATE 62, BRADLEY 56

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Jasmine Franklin had 11 points and 12 assists and Missouri State won its 10th straight, beating Bradley.

Bradley cut the deficit to 55-53 before Sydney Wilson gave the Bears (14-2, 10-0) a 58-53 lead on a three-point play with 59 seconds left. That came 19 seconds after Mahr Petree cut the deficit to two for the Braves (12-9, 8-6) follwing a nearly five-minute scoreless drought.

Lasha Petree scored on a layup with 23 seconds left the cut the deficit back to three, but Missouri State made three of its final four free throws to secure the win.