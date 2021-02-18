Young leads Atlanta against Boston after 40-point performance

Atlanta Hawks (12-16, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (14-14, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Boston; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta plays the Boston Celtics after Trae Young scored 40 points in the Hawks' 122-114 victory over the Celtics.

The Celtics are 10-9 in conference play. Boston is sixth in the NBA with 11 offensive rebounds per game led by Tristan Thompson averaging 2.9 offensive boards.

The Hawks are 8-9 against conference opponents. Atlanta has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylen Brown is averaging 25.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Celtics. Jayson Tatum is averaging 24.6 points and seven rebounds while shooting 39.2% over the last 10 games for Boston.

Young leads the Hawks averaging 26.5 points and is adding 3.8 rebounds. Clint Capela is averaging 13.2 rebounds and 15.1 points per game over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LAST 10 GAMES: Celtics: 4-6, averaging 107.9 points, 42.9 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.9 points on 47.4% shooting.

Hawks: 3-7, averaging 113.2 points, 42.1 rebounds, 24.4 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points on 47.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Marcus Smart: out (calf), Daniel Theis: out (finger), Kemba Walker: out (rest).

Hawks: De'Andre Hunter: out (right knee), Kris Dunn: out (right ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), Rajon Rondo: out (back).