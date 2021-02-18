Sports

Marner, Maple Leafs to host the Senators

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Ottawa Senators (4-13-1, seventh in the North Division) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (12-3-2, first in the North Division)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mitchell Marner leads Toronto into a matchup against Ottawa. He's third in the NHL with 23 points, scoring seven goals and totaling 16 assists.

The Maple Leafs have gone 12-3-2 against division opponents. Toronto has scored 60 goals and ranks fourth in the league averaging 3.5 per game. Auston Matthews leads the team with 14.

The Senators are 4-13-1 against the rest of their division. Ottawa is 30th in the NHL with 31.7 shots per game and is averaging 2.3 goals.

The teams square off for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marner leads the Maple Leafs with 16 assists and has 23 points this season. Matthews has 11 goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Brady Tkachuk has 11 total points while scoring five goals and totaling six assists for the Senators. Evgenii Dadonov has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-1-2, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and eight penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Senators: 3-7-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.4 goals per game with an .889 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: Rasmus Sandin: out (foot).

Senators: None listed.

  Comments  

Sports

Nets take on the Clippers, aim for 6th straight win

February 20, 2021 1:23 AM

Sports

Toronto hosts Philadelphia following Embiid’s 50-point showing

February 20, 2021 1:23 AM

Sports

Vucevic, Magic to host Grant and the Pistons

February 20, 2021 1:23 AM

Sports

Cleveland hosts Oklahoma City on 4-game home slide

February 20, 2021 1:23 AM

Sports

Morant, Grizzlies take on the Suns

February 20, 2021 1:23 AM

Sports

Denver visits Atlanta following Murray’s 50-point outing

February 20, 2021 1:23 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service