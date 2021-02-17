Sports

Yesufu scores 20 to lead Drake over Northern Iowa 77-69

The Associated Press

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa

Joseph Yesufu had a career-high 20 points as Drake beat Northern Iowa 77-69 on Wednesday night.

Garrett Sturtz had 19 points for Drake (21-2, 12-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Tremell Murphy added 14 points. D.J. Wilkins had six assists.

Austin Phyfe had 19 points for the Panthers (7-15, 5-11). Trae Berhow added 13 points. Nate Heise had 12 points.

The Bulldogs improve to 2-0 against the Panthers this season. Drake defeated Northern Iowa 80-59 last Wednesday.

