Sports

Elliott, John carry Marquette past Butler 73-57

The Associated Press

INDIANAPOLIS

Greg Elliott and Theo John scored 17 points apiece as Marquette topped Butler 73-57 on Wednesday night.

Jamal Cain added 16 points with 11 rebounds and Dawson Garcia had 10 points for Marquette (10-12, 6-10 Big East Conference). John also had eight rebounds.

Bryce Golden scored a career-high 20 points for the Bulldogs (7-12, 6-10). Chuck Harris added 16 points.

The Golden Eagles improve to 2-0 against the Bulldogs on the season. Marquette defeated Butler 70-67 on Feb. 2.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Cornwall scores 20 to carry Gardner-Webb past Radford 69-57

February 17, 2021 6:35 PM

Football

Dan Mullen focused on Florida, not NFL despite college football’s uncertain future

Baseball

Mets outfielder and former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow retires from baseball

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service