Jokic leads Denver against Washington after 43-point performance

Denver Nuggets (15-12, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (8-17, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Denver visits the Washington Wizards after Nikola Jokic scored 43 points in the Nuggets' 112-99 loss to the Celtics.

The Wizards have gone 4-9 in home games. Washington ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference in rebounding averaging 44.4 rebounds. Russell Westbrook leads the Wizards with 9.2 boards.

The Nuggets are 7-6 on the road. Denver is seventh in the NBA scoring 114.9 points per game while shooting 47.8%.

The Wizards and Nuggets meet Wednesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Beal is scoring 33.1 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Wizards. Westbrook is averaging 15.8 points, 7.3 rebounds and 7.3 assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Jokic leads the Nuggets averaging 27.1 points while adding 11.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists per game. Jamal Murray is averaging 4.4 assists and 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 5-5, averaging 111.1 points, 45.5 rebounds, 23.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points on 46.2% shooting.

Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 111.6 points, 41.7 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points on 46.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Ish Smith: out (quad), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).

Nuggets: Greg Whittington: out (knee), Will Barton: out (personal), PJ Dozier: out (hamstring), Gary Harris: out (left adductor), Monte Morris: out (shoulder), Paul Millsap: out (knee).