Sacred Heart looks to extend streak vs CCSU

Sacred Heart (6-6, 6-5) vs. Central Connecticut (4-12, 4-9)

William H. Detrick Gymnasium, New Britain, Connecticut; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart looks for its 12th straight win in the head-to-head series over Central Connecticut. Sacred Heart has won by an average of 15 points in its last 11 wins over the Blue Devils. Central Connecticut's last win in the series came on Feb. 21, 2015, a 76-73 win.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Tyler Thomas is averaging 17.6 points and 5.1 rebounds to lead the way for the Pioneers. Bryce Johnson is also a key contributor, accounting for 7.3 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. The Blue Devils have been led by Greg Outlaw, who is averaging 10.3 points and 4.5 rebounds.TERRIFIC TYLER: Thomas has connected on 30.6 percent of the 98 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 36 over the last five games. He's also converted 70.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Blue Devils have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Pioneers. Central Connecticut has an assist on 34 of 62 field goals (54.8 percent) across its previous three outings while Sacred Heart has assists on 35 of 75 field goals (46.7 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Sacred Heart has scored 66 points and allowed 65.6 points over its last five games. Central Connecticut has managed 61.4 points while allowing 67.4 over its last five.

