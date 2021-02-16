Ali, Radford host Gardner-Webb

Gardner-Webb (8-14, 7-10) vs. Radford (13-9, 12-4)

Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jaheam Cornwall and Gardner-Webb will face Fah'Mir Ali and Radford. The senior Cornwall is averaging 16.4 points over the last five games. Ali, a freshman, is averaging 10 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Cornwall is averaging 14 points and four assists to lead the charge for the Runnin' Bulldogs. D'Maurian Williams is also a big contributor, accounting for 11.5 points per game. The Highlanders have been led by Ali, who is averaging 10.5 points.JUMPING FOR JAHEAM: Cornwall has connected on 39.6 percent of the 139 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 9 for 21 over the last three games. He's also made 79.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Gardner-Webb has lost its last five road games, scoring 68.4 points, while allowing 75.6 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Highlanders have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Runnin' Bulldogs. Radford has 35 assists on 78 field goals (44.9 percent) over its past three contests while Gardner-Webb has assists on 28 of 66 field goals (42.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Radford is rated second among Big South teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.9 percent. The Highlanders have averaged 11.3 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25