Detroit visits Dallas following Doncic’s 44-point showing

Detroit Pistons (8-19, 15th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (13-15, 10th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Detroit Pistons after Luka Doncic scored 44 points in the Mavericks' 121-118 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The Mavericks have gone 6-8 at home. Dallas ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 13.2 fast break points per game led by Tim Hardaway Jr. averaging 2.2.

The Pistons are 2-11 on the road. Detroit averages 14.8 turnovers per game and is 3-9 when turning the ball over more than opponents.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doncic leads the Mavericks with 8.6 rebounds and averages 29.1 points. Tim Hardaway Jr. is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers and 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Delon Wright leads the Pistons averaging 4.9 assists while scoring 10.4 points per game. Jerami Grant is averaging 20.9 points and 3.4 rebounds while shooting 42.6% over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 119.2 points, 41 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.5 points on 49.5% shooting.

Pistons: 4-6, averaging 107.9 points, 40.3 rebounds, 25 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.9 points on 48.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: None listed.

Pistons: Frank Jackson: day to day (illness), Killian Hayes: out (hip), Jahlil Okafor: out (knee), Sekou Doumbouya: day to day (concussion), Blake Griffin: out (not with team).