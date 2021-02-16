Phoenix hosts Brooklyn following Irving’s 40-point game

Brooklyn Nets (17-12, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (17-9, fourth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn takes on the Phoenix Suns after Kyrie Irving scored 40 points in the Nets' 136-125 victory against the Kings.

The Suns have gone 10-4 at home. Phoenix is 9-5 against opponents over .500.

The Nets are 6-7 on the road. Brooklyn averages 44.1 rebounds per game and is 14-4 when pulling down more rebounds than opponents.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul is averaging 16.7 points and 8.2 assists for the Suns. Deandre Ayton is averaging 12.4 rebounds and 13 points per game over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Joe Harris leads the Nets averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers while scoring 14.6 points per game and shooting 49.7% from beyond the arc. DeAndre Jordan is shooting 68.6% and averaging 8.3 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 9-1, averaging 111.7 points, 46.2 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105 points on 44.9% shooting.

Nets: 6-4, averaging 125.9 points, 40.9 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 52.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.7 points on 49.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: None listed.

Nets: Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Iman Shumpert: out (left hamstring), Kevin Durant: out (hamstring).