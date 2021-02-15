Allen, Nebraska visit Maryland

Nebraska (5-12, 1-9) vs. Maryland (11-10, 5-9)

Xfinity Center, College Park, Maryland; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two junior guards will be on display as Teddy Allen and Nebraska will face Aaron Wiggins and Maryland. Allen has scored 22 percent of the team's points this season and is averaging 8.8 over his last five games. Wiggins is averaging 14.4 points over the last five games.

TEAM LEADERS: The Cornhuskers are led by Allen and Dalano Banton. Allen has averaged 15.6 points and 4.7 rebounds while Banton has put up 10.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game. The Terrapins have been led by Wiggins and Donta Scott. Wiggins has averaged 12.7 points and 5.3 rebounds while Scott has put up 12.2 points and 6.6 rebounds per game.ACCURATE ALLEN: Allen has connected on 36 percent of the 89 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 10 over the last three games. He's also made 69.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Terrapins are 0-6 when they allow at least 73 points and 11-4 when they hold opponents to anything below 73. The Cornhuskers are 0-8 when allowing 75 or more points and 5-4 on the season, otherwise.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Cornhuskers have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Terps. Maryland has 33 assists on 66 field goals (50 percent) across its past three matchups while Nebraska has assists on 44 of 69 field goals (63.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Nebraska is rated first among Big Ten teams with an average of 72.7 possessions per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25