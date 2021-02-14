Illinois St. looks to sweep S. Illinois

Illinois State (6-14, 3-11) vs. Southern Illinois (9-9, 3-9)

Banterra Center, Carbondale, Illinois; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Illinois State goes for the season sweep over Southern Illinois after winning the previous matchup in Carbondale. The teams last played on Feb. 13, when the Redbirds outshot Southern Illinois from the field 44.8 percent to 38.2 percent and had six fewer turnovers en route to an 80-55 victory.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Southern Illinois' Lance Jones has averaged 12.5 points while Ben Harvey has put up 10.3 points and 4.1 rebounds. For the Redbirds, DJ Horne has averaged 15.1 points while Antonio Reeves has put up 12.9 points.DOMINANT DJ: Horne has connected on 45.7 percent of the 116 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 20 over his last three games. He's also made 83.9 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Illinois State is 0-13 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 6-1 when scoring at least 68.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Salukis have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Redbirds. Southern Illinois has 44 assists on 66 field goals (66.7 percent) across its previous three matchups while Illinois State has assists on 40 of 78 field goals (51.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Southern Illinois has made 8.2 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among MVC teams. The Salukis have averaged 9.6 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25