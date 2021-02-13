No. 5 Stanford pulls away for 83-58 win over Oregon State

Stanford's Cameron Brink (22) tries to block a shot by Oregon State's Aleah Goodman (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Ore., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman) AP

Haley Jones had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 5 Stanford won its seventh straight with a 83-58 victory over Oregon State on Saturday night.

Kiana Williams added 16 points and eight assists for the Cardinal (18-2, 15-2 Pac-12). Alyssa Jerome finished with 14 points off the bench, including four 3-pointers.

Stanford led by as many as 27 points after pulling away for good in the third quarter. The Cardinal outscored Oregon State 23-6 in the final period.

“We got a great defensive effort, especially in the second half,” Stanford coach Tara VanDerveer said. “I mean, to hold them to 18 points in the second half, six points in the fourth quarter, I think that was really, really great defense by our team.”

Taylor Jones had 13 points and 15 rebounds for the Beavers (6-6, 4-6), who have lost seven straight to the Cardinal. Sasha Goforth led Oregon State with 16 points.

The game was originally set for Friday night but pushed back a day because of coronavirus protocol. The Oregon State women were coming out of a pause that forced the postponement of a pair of games last weekend.

Oregon State's game against California set for Sunday has been called because the Golden Bears did not have the minimum number of healthy players. The Beavers have had nine games postponed this season.

The Beavers had not played since an 84-74 victory at Utah on Jan. 31. Oregon State coach Scott Rueck said the team had just two practices heading into Saturday's game.

“I think for a large part of this game we showed who we are, what we're capable of. Just weren't able to finish it,” Rueck said. “For three quarters this was a heck of a game and then they obviously finished well, so credit them for that.”

Stanford, which was forced to play a number of home games this season in Santa Cruz because of local restrictions, only returned to Maples Pavilion last weekend.

Oregon State fell behind 9-2 at the start, but came back with a 10-0 run that put the Beavers in front 14-11. Hannah Jump's 3-pointer put Stanford back up 18-16.

The Cardinal pushed the lead to 32-26 early in the second quarter after a 7-0 run capped by Cameron Brink's jumper. Oregon State's Taylor Jones closed the margin to 37-36 but Stanford went into the break with a 43-40 lead after Jerome's 3-pointer.

Savannah Samuel's layup got the Beavers within 49-48, but the Cardinal answered with Anna Wilson's 3. Stanford began to pull away late in the third, going up 60-48 on Jerome's 3-pointer. Haley Jones' layup kept Stanford out front 66-54 in the final period.

“I think that the biggest thing for me is just always trying to stay ready,” Jerome said. “It’s definitely an adjustment coming off the bench, but I think just always trying to stay ready and be excited for my teammates. We have so many great players on our team, and I’m always so excited when people play well.”

The game came amid a winter storm in Oregon that left over 246,000 across the state without power at one point on Saturday.

BIG PICTURE

Stanford: The Cardinal were tripped up by a pair of back-to-back losses to Colorado and UCLA last month. ... Stanford won all three of its games against the Beavers last season. ... The Cardinal had nine 3-pointers in the opening half. ... The Cardinal are 61-9 all-time against the Beavers.

Oregon State: The Beavers have 10 wins over top-10 opponents since the 2014-15 season. ... Oregon State was supposed to play Stanford on Jan. 10 in Santa Cruz but that game was postponed. ... Taylor Jones fouled out with just over a minute to go.

UP NEXT

Stanford plays its final road game of the regular season on Monday at No. 11 Oregon.

Oregon State travels to California for a game against USC on Friday.