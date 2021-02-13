Wright State looks to extend streak vs Milwaukee

Milwaukee (7-9, 6-8) vs. Wright State (16-4, 14-3)

Ervin J. Nutter Center, Dayton, Ohio; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wright State looks for its seventh straight win in the head-to-head series over Milwaukee. In its last six wins against the Panthers, Wright State has won by an average of 6 points. Milwaukee's last win in the series came on Feb. 10, 2018, a 74-73 victory.

SENIOR STUDS: Milwaukee's Te'Jon Lucas, Josh Thomas and Amir Allen have combined to account for 39 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 39 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.LEAPING FOR LUCAS: Lucas has connected on 23.3 percent of the 60 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 16 over the last five games. He's also made 79 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK SCORING: Wright State has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 85.5 points while giving up 64.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Raiders have recently used assists to create baskets more often than the Panthers. Wright State has an assist on 49 of 88 field goals (55.7 percent) over its previous three outings while Milwaukee has assists on 40 of 81 field goals (49.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wright State offense has scored 81.6 points per game this season, ranking the Raiders 21st among Division 1 teams. The Milwaukee defense has allowed 73.7 points per game to opponents (ranked 237th).

