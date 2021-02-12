Gardner-Webb seeks revenge on Longwood

Gardner-Webb (8-13, 7-9) vs. Longwood (7-14, 6-9)

Willett Hall, Farmville, Virginia; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Longwood goes for the season sweep over Gardner-Webb after winning the previous matchup in Farmville. The teams last faced each other on Feb. 11, when Gardner-Webb made only four 3-pointers on 22 attempts while the Lancers went 13 for 29 from distance en route to the 57-54 victory.

FAB FRESHMEN: Gardner-Webb has relied heavily on its freshmen. Jaheam Cornwall, D'Maurian Williams, Jordan Sears and Jamaine Mann have collectively accounted for 56 percent of the team's scoring this year and 66 percent of all Runnin' Bulldogs points over the team's last five games.JUMPING FOR JAHEAM: Cornwall has connected on 37.7 percent of the 130 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 12 of 32 over the last five games. He's also converted 79.6 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 70: Longwood is 0-8 this year when it allows 70 points or more and 7-6 when holding opponents to fewer than 70.

PERFECT WHEN: The Lancers are 6-0 when they hold opposing teams to 60 points or fewer and 1-14 when opponents exceed 60 points. The Runnin' Bulldogs are 5-0 when turning the ball over nine times or fewer and 3-13 when the team exceeds that total.

DID YOU KNOW: Gardner-Webb as a team has made 9.1 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Big South teams.

