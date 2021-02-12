Orlando takes on Sacramento on 3-game slide

Orlando Magic (9-17, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (12-12, 10th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Orlando looks to break its three-game skid with a victory against Sacramento.

The Kings are 7-7 on their home court. Sacramento has a 4-2 record in one-possession games.

The Magic are 4-9 in road games. Orlando has a 4-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Kings defeated the Magic 121-107 in their last meeting on Jan. 27. Buddy Hield led Sacramento with 29 points, and Nikola Vucevic paced Orlando scoring 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: De'Aaron Fox leads the Kings with 6.7 assists and scores 23.4 points per game. Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 13.1 points and 5.3 assists over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Vucevic is fifth on the Magic averaging 3.5 assists while scoring 23.3 points per game. Khem Birch is shooting 58.3% and averaging 6.2 points over the last 10 games for Orlando.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 7-3, averaging 112.7 points, 45.5 rebounds, 26.2 assists, seven steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.8 points on 44.4% shooting.

Magic: 2-8, averaging 104.5 points, 47.4 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points on 46.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: DaQuan Jeffries: day to day (left ankle).

Magic: Frank Mason: day to day (groin), Cole Anthony: out (shoulder), Markelle Fultz: out for season (knee), Evan Fournier: out (back), Michael Carter-Williams: day to day (foot), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (knee), Jonathan Isaac: out for season (knee), Aaron Gordon: out (ankle).