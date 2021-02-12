Curry leads Golden State against Brooklyn after 40-point game

Brooklyn Nets (15-12, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (14-12, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Golden State faces the Brooklyn Nets after Stephen Curry scored 40 points in the Warriors' 111-105 victory over the Magic.

The Warriors have gone 9-5 in home games. Golden State has an 8-4 record against teams under .500.

The Nets have gone 4-7 away from home. Brooklyn ranks eighth in the league scoring 14.2 fast break points per game. Kevin Durant leads the Nets averaging 3.4.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Nets won 125-99 in the last matchup on Dec. 22. Kyrie Irving led Brooklyn with 26 points, and Curry led Golden State with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelly Oubre Jr. ranks third on the Warriors with 5.8 rebounds and averages 13.8 points. Draymond Green is averaging 6.7 rebounds and 5.8 points per game over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Joe Harris leads the Nets averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers while scoring 14.8 points per game and shooting 49.2% from beyond the arc. Irving is averaging 23.7 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 6-4, averaging 117.5 points, 45.3 rebounds, 28.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.6 points on 41.9% shooting.

Nets: 6-4, averaging 121.5 points, 42.5 rebounds, 27.8 assists, 5.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.4 points on 47.3% shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: James Wiseman: out (wrist), Kevon Looney: out (ankle), Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

Nets: Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Iman Shumpert: out (left hamstring), Kevin Durant: out (health and safety protocols).