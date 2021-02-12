Blue Jackets visit the Blackhawks after Roslovic’s 2-goal game

Columbus Blue Jackets (7-5-3, third in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6-5-4, fifth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbus visits the Chicago Blackhawks after Jack Roslovic scored two goals in the Blue Jackets' 6-5 win against the Blackhawks.

The Blackhawks have gone 6-5-4 against division opponents. Chicago leads the NHL with 17 power-play goals, led by Alex DeBrincat with three.

The Blue Jackets are 7-5-3 against the rest of their division. Columbus is 15th in the Nhl with 28.7 shots per game and is averaging 2.9 goals.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeBrincat leads the Blackhawks with seven goals and has 15 points. Pius Suter has six goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Oliver Bjorkstrand leads the Blue Jackets with eight total assists and has 12 points. Roslovic has four goals over the last 10 games for Columbus.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 5-2-3, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 6.2 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .894 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Connor Murphy: out (right hip), Ryan Carpenter: out (health and safety protocols).

Blue Jackets: None listed.