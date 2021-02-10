Grimes scores 29 points, No. 8 Houston beats South Florida

South Florida's Russel Tchewa, left, grabs a rebound in front of Houston's Justin Gorham (4) as South Florida's Prince Oduro (3) looks on during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson) AP

Quentin Grimes had 29 points and No. 8 Houston beat South Florida 82-65 on Wednesday night, spoiling the Bulls' first game in 32 days because of coronavirus interruptions.

Tied at 25 at the eight-minute mark, the Cougars (17-2, 11-2 American Athletic) shot 58% in the first half and led 43-35 at halftime. DeJon Jarreau scored 13 of his 17 points in the first half and also had eight assists.

Houston pushed the pace in the second half and outscored USF 29-8 in the first 9:18 of the half to take a 72-44 lead. South Florida (7-6, 3-4) got as close at 76-61 with 6:01 remaining, but did not hit another field goal.

Justin Gorham added 11 points and eight rebounds for the Cougars.

David Collins led South Florida with 18 points and five rebounds. Michael Durr had 14 points and seven rebounds.

THE BIG PICTURE

Houston: The Cougars have won 10 out of the past 11 games and continue to look like the class of the American Conference. They hope that a strong finish will lead to a high seed in the NCAA Tournament.

South Florida: The Bulls hope to play out the rest of their schedule without interruptions and work to build team chemistry before the conference tournament.

UP NEXT

Houston: Hosts Memphis on Sunday.

South Florida: Hosts Tulane on Sunday.