Nashville takes on Detroit on 3-game losing streak

Detroit Red Wings (3-9-2, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (5-8-0, seventh in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nashville heads into the matchup with Detroit as losers of three games in a row.

The Predators are 5-8-0 against Central Division teams. Nashville averages 11.0 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the NHL. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 29 total minutes.

The Red Wings are 3-9-2 against opponents in the Central Division. Detroit is the last-ranked team in the league averaging just 5.1 points per game. Dylan Larkin leads the team with 9 total points.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Filip Forsberg leads the Predators with six goals and has 11 points. Mikael Granlund has four assists over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Larkin leads the Red Wings with four goals and has 9 points. Filip Hronek has four assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 3-7-0, averaging two goals, 3.4 assists, five penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .878 save percentage.

Red Wings: 1-7-2, averaging 1.8 goals, three assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .884 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: Luke Kunin: day to day (lower body).

Red Wings: Luke Glendening: day to day (undisclosed).