Vancouver faces Calgary, aims to break 5-game skid

Calgary Flames (6-5-1, fifth in the North Division) vs. Vancouver Canucks (6-10-0, sixth in the North Division)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver enters the matchup with Calgary after losing five games in a row.

The Canucks are 6-10-0 against division opponents. Vancouver averages 12.3 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the Nhl. Tyler Myers leads the team serving 31 total minutes.

The Flames are 6-5-1 against the rest of their division. Calgary has scored 12 power-play goals, converting on 24.5% of chances.

In their last meeting on Jan. 18, Calgary won 5-2. Johnny Gaudreau recorded a team-high 2 points for the Flames.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brock Boeser leads the Canucks with nine goals and has 15 points. Quinn Hughes has 11 points over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

Gaudreau has 13 total points while scoring seven goals and totaling six assists for the Flames. Elias Lindholm has seven assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 4-6-0, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.1 assists, 4.7 penalties and 11.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Flames: 5-5-0, averaging 2.9 goals, five assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canucks: None listed.

Flames: None listed.