Tampa Bay faces Florida on 6-game win streak

Tampa Bay Lightning (9-1-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (7-1-2, second in the Central Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tampa Bay heads into a matchup with Florida as winners of six consecutive games.

Florida finished 35-26-8 overall and 11-8-2 in division games in the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Panthers allowed 3.1 goals on 32.1 shots per game last season.

Tampa Bay finished 18-5-1 in division games and 21-11-4 on the road during the 2019-20 season. Goalies for the Lightning recorded four shutouts last season while compiling a .910 save percentage.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Panthers: None listed.

Lightning: Mitchell Stephens: out (knee).