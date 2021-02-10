New York hosts Pittsburgh following shutout win

Pittsburgh Penguins (5-5-1, fifth in the East Division) vs. New York Islanders (5-4-2, fourth in the East Division)

Uniondale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts the Pittsburgh Penguins after the Islanders shut out New York 2-0. Semyon Varlamov earned the victory in the net for New York after collecting 30 saves.

The Islanders are 5-4-2 against division opponents. New York has converted on 17.5% of power-play opportunities, recording seven power-play goals.

The Penguins are 5-5-1 in division play. Pittsburgh has surrendered 10 power-play goals, killing 72.2% of opponent opportunities.

The Penguins plays the Islanders for the second straight game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with a plus-four in 11 games this season. Jordan Eberle has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for New York.

Pierre-Olivier Joseph leads the Penguins with a plus-five in seven games this season. Jake Guentzel has 8 points over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 4-4-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Penguins: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .876 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Penguins: Jared McCann: day to day (lower body), John Marino: out (covid protocol).