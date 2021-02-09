Grant scores 32, Pistons send Nets to third straight loss

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) reaches in on Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) AP

Jerami Grant equaled a career high with 32 points and the Detroit Pistons took advantage of Kevin Durant’s absence, beating the Brooklyn Nets 122-111 on Tuesday night.

Detroit snapped a four-game losing streak and showed the same type of spirit that was on display in its previous game, a double-overtime loss in Los Angeles against the defending champion Lakers. The last-place Pistons handed Brooklyn its third straight defeat.

Durant was out because of the NBA’s health and safety protocols. The Nets were without both him and Kyrie Irving (right finger sprain) in a loss to Philadelphia on Saturday night. Irving returned against Detroit and scored 27 points.

James Harden added 24 for Brooklyn, but it wasn’t enough for the Nets to overcome a poor start. The Pistons shot 66.7% from the field in the first quarter and led by 12 at the end of the period. The lead reached 20 in the second.

HEAT 98, KNICKS 96

MIAMI (AP) — Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo did all of Miami’s scoring for much of the second half, Butler finishing with a game-high 26 points, and the Heat beat New York to finish off a sweep of a home-and-home series.

RJ Barrett had a chance to tie it on the game’s final play, but his layup bounced off the rim and Miami won three straight for the first time this season. Kelly Olynyk scored 20 points for Miami, Adebayo had 19 and Tyler Herro finished with 15 — including the 3-pointer with 1:04 left that put the Heat up for good.

Elfrid Payton led the Knicks with 18 points, and Derrick Rose — in his first game back with New York — had 14 off the bench. Barrett scored 13 and Julius Randle finished with 12 for New York.

WARRIORS 114, SPURS 91

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 32 points and Golden State snapped San Antonio's three-game winning streak.

Golden State ended a five-game losing streak in San Antonio. Eric Paschall had 15 points and Andrew Wiggins added 14 for the Warriors.

Rudy Gay scored 17 points, Trey Lyles had 15 and Keldon Johnson and Patty Mills had 13 apiece for San Antonio.

It was the Spurs’ final home game before embarking on their annual nearly month-long road trip while the city’s Stock Show & Rodeo is held at the AT&T Center.

PELICANS 130, ROCKETS 101

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Reserve Josh Hart had 20 points and a career-high 17 rebounds to help New Orleans overcome Zion Williamson’s early foul trouble, and the Pelicans beat Houston to extend their winning streak to four games.

Brandon Ingram scored 22 and Williamson added 20 points, seven assists, five rebounds and a steal despite being limited to 20 minutes on the court, which might prove beneficial with New Orleans playing on back-to-back nights.

Willy Hernangomez added 14 points and 10 rebounds in a reserve role and Lonzo Ball capped his 15-point night with a back-breaking 3 in the fourth quarter as New Orleans pulled away for good.

John Wall scored 25 points and Eric Gordon 23 for Houston, which lost its third straight.