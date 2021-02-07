The Latest: Opening race at ski worlds postponed

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2019 file photo, Liechtenstein's Tina Weirather speeds down the course as a banner advertising the ski world championships in Cortina d'Ampezzo is seen in background, during an alpine ski, women's World Cup super-G in Cortina D'Ampezzo, Italy. The natural beauty of Cortina will be of special importance at the alpine ski World championships, with organizers hoping that the images from the slopes beamed around the globe to TV viewers will make up for the lack of fans amid the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Giovanni Auletta, File) AP

The Latest from the Alpine skiing world championships on Monday (all times local):

7:30 a.m.

The opening race of the Alpine skiing world championships has been postponed.

Heavy snowfall forced organizers to call the women's combined off on Monday with no immediate new date for the race announced.

The International Ski Federation says information about rescheduling will come later.

The men's and women's super-G races are scheduled for Tuesday.

Next Monday is a reserve day in the schedule.

6:45 a.m.

Snowfall was expected. Snowfall is what came overnight. Too much of it.

The start of the women’s combined race that is slated to open the Alpine skiing world championships has been delayed indefinitely.

Organizers made the decision “due to the heavy snowfall” with a next announcement expected in an hour.

Organizers had already swapped the two portions of the race, putting the slalom first and running the super-G as the second leg. The winner will be determined by adding together the skiers’ times from the two runs.

The slalom run was scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. (1000 GMT).

Mikaela Shiffrin, Petra Vlhova and Michelle Gisin are among the favorites.

No fans are attending the worlds due to a nationwide ban on spectators at sports events in Italy amid the coronavirus pandemic.