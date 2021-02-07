Hampton seeks revenge on High Point

High Point (7-9, 5-6) vs. Hampton (7-9, 6-5)

Hampton Convocation Center, Hampton, Virginia; Monday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point goes for the season sweep over Hampton after winning the previous matchup in Hampton. The teams last played each other on Feb. 7, when Hampton made just 14 free throws on 23 attempts while the Panthers went 29 for 37 en route to a 14-point victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Hampton's Davion Warren has averaged 21.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals while Russell Dean has put up 10.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 6.5 assists. For the Panthers, John-Michael Wright has averaged 20.3 points and 4.5 rebounds while Lydell Elmore has put up 11.6 points and 6.3 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Pirates have allowed only 72.5 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 77.8 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Warren has had his hand in 54 percent of all Hampton field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 28 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Panthers are 0-6 when they allow 75 or more points and 7-3 when they hold opponents to anything under 75 points. The Pirates are 0-6 when they score 66 points or fewer and 7-3 when they exceed 66.

STREAK SCORING: High Point has scored 67.7 points per game and allowed 60.7 over its three-game road winning streak.

DID YOU KNOW: Hampton has committed a turnover on just 17.8 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-lowest rate among all Big South teams. The Pirates have turned the ball over only 12.9 times per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25