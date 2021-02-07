Indiana St. looks to extend streak vs Northern Iowa

Indiana State (11-7, 8-5) vs. Northern Iowa (5-12, 3-8)

McLeod Center, Cedar Falls, Iowa; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State looks for its eighth straight conference win against Northern Iowa. Indiana State's last MVC loss came against the Loyola of Chicago Ramblers 58-48 on Jan. 11. Northern Iowa lost 61-57 loss at home against Indiana State in its most recent game.

FEARLESS FRESHMEN: Northern Iowa's Trae Berhow, Bowen Born and Nate Heise have combined to account for 42 percent of the team's scoring this season, including 52 percent of all Panthers points over the last five games.TERRIFIC TYREKE: Tyreke Key has connected on 28.6 percent of the 77 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 18 over his last three games. He's also converted 85.7 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: The Sycamores are 0-5 when they allow 73 or more points and 11-2 when they hold opponents to anything under 73 points. The Panthers are 0-9 when they score 68 points or fewer and 5-3 when they exceed 68.

PERFECT WHEN: Indiana State is a perfect 7-0 when its defense holds opponents to a field goal percentage of 42.4 percent or less. The Sycamores are 4-7 when allowing opponents to shoot any better than that.

DID YOU KNOW: Indiana State has attempted the second-most free throws among all MVC teams. The Sycamores have averaged 20.7 free throws per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25