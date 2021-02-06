Sports

Jarrett leads Jackson St. past Alcorn St. 74-66

The Associated Press

LORMAN, Miss.

Tristan Jarrett had 21 points as Jackson State topped Alcorn State 74-66 on Saturday.

Jonas James had 19 points for Jackson State (5-5, 5-0 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory. Cainan McClelland added 11 points. Ken Evans had 10 points. Jayveous McKinnis had eight points, 15 rebounds, and three blocks.

Troymain Crosby scored a season-high 25 points for the Braves (3-8, 3-3). Oddyst Walker added 10 points. Kurk Lee had six rebounds.

