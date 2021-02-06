Sports

Bradshaw lifts Bellarmine over Jacksonville 63-44

The Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky.

Pedro Bradshaw scored 15 points with 11 rebounds and Bellarmine beat Jacksonville 63-44, the Knights’ eighth consecutive victory.

Dylan Penn added 12 points for Bellarmine (11-5, 8-2 Atlantic Sun Conference).

Mo Arnold had 12 points for the Dolphins (9-11, 3-7), whose losing streak stretched to seven games. Loseni Kamara scored 10 points.

Dontarius James, whose 18 points per game entering the matchup led the Dolphins, missed all six of his shot attempts from the floor.

Bellarmine also defeated Jacksonville 71-56 on Friday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Ferguson scores 20 to carry Lipscomb over Stetson 69-61

February 06, 2021 5:49 PM

Sports

Locure carries South Alabama over Coastal Carolina 70-66

February 06, 2021 5:46 PM

Sports

Ertel scores 19 to lift UAB past UTEP 75-60

February 06, 2021 5:46 PM

Sports

St. John’s beats Providence for sixth straight win

February 06, 2021 5:46 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service