Harkless scores 19, No. 9 Oklahoma holds off Iowa St 79-72

Oklahoma's Brady Manek (35) looks for an outlet against Iowa State's Rasir Bolton (45) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Garett Fisbeck) AP

Elijah Harkless scored a season-high 19 points, and No. 9 Oklahoma held off Iowa State 79-72 on Saturday to send the Cyclones to their seventh straight loss.

Austin Reaves, Oklahoma’s scoring leader this season, missed the previous two games while in COVID-19 protocols. He started and had 16 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

Brady Manek, who returned to the starting lineup for the first time since being out with COVID-19, had nine points and a career-high 15 rebounds for the Sooners (12-5, 7-4 Big 12). Umoja Gibson added 18 points for Oklahoma, which bounced back from a close loss at No. 10 Texas Tech.

Rasir Bolton scored 21 points and surpassed 1,000 career points for the Cyclones (2-11, 0-8), who haven't won since Dec. 20. Iowa State made 16 of 31 3-pointers, but just 11 of 40 shots inside the arc.

The Sooners led 40-36 at halftime. Reaves had 12 points and Gibson had 10 before the break.

Iowa State tied it at 53 on a 3-pointer by Bolton with just over 11 minutes to play, but Oklahoma's Kur Kuath threw down a two-handed jam on a lob from Reaves.

Iowa State led 58-57 before the Sooners went on an 11-0 run that included seven points by Jalen Hill and put Oklahoma in control for good.

BIG PICTURE

Iowa State: It was the second straight close loss for the Cyclones against a ranked team — Iowa State lost to No. 17 West Virginia 76-72 on Tuesday. The wins aren't there yet, but the Cyclones are showing they can compete.

Oklahoma: The Sooners played a rare game against an unranked team and found themselves in trouble. They made it through with gritty interior defense and balanced scoring.

UP NEXT

Iowa State: Plays at TCU on Tuesday.

Oklahoma: A home game Wednesday against No. 2 Baylor has been postponed. Its next game is Saturday at No. 17 West Virginia.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP