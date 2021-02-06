La. Tech looks to extend streak vs N. Texas

Louisiana Tech (15-5, 8-3) vs. North Texas (9-6, 5-2)

The Super Pit, Denton, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech looks for its fifth straight conference win against North Texas. Louisiana Tech's last CUSA loss came against the UTEP Miners 82-74 on Jan. 22. North Texas lost 68-63 loss at home to Louisiana Tech in its most recent game.

SENIOR SCORING: North Texas has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Javion Hamlet, Zachary Simmons, James Reese, Thomas Bell and Rubin Jones have combined to account for 70 percent of the team's scoring this year and 75 percent of all Mean Green points over the last five games.CLUTCH CRAWFORD: Isaiah Crawford has connected on 39.4 percent of the 71 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 24 over his last five games. He's also made 64.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: North Texas is 8-0 when scoring at least 74 points and 1-6 when falling shy of that total. Louisiana Tech is 10-0 when it puts up 75 or more points and 5-5 on the year, otherwise.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisiana Tech has attempted more free throws per game than any other CUSA team. The Bulldogs have averaged 21.7 free throws per game.

___

