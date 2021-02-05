Russell’s late 3-pointer lifts Timberwolves past Thunder

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Jarred Vanderbilt (8) grabs a rebound in front of Oklahoma City Thunder center Mike Muscala, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki) AP

D'Angelo Russell made a 3-pointer with 3.7 seconds remaining to lift the Minnesota Timberwolves over the Oklahoma City Thunder 106-103 on Friday night.

Russell dribbled near midcourt to let the clock run, took a couple of steps toward the basket and pulled up a few feet behind the 3-point arc for the winning shot. Oklahoma City's Hamidou Diallo missed a 3-pointer as time expired.

Malik Beasley scored 24 points and Russell added 21 for the Timberwolves, who had lost nine of their previous 11 games.

Al Horford scored a season-high 26 points and had eight assists and seven rebounds for Oklahoma City. Diallo added 16 points and a career-high 10 assists.

Oklahoma City was missing starters Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (left knee sprain), George Hill (thumb) and Lu Dort (sore left knee) along with backup point guard Theo Maledon (health and safety protocols).

The Timberwolves, who still have the worst record in the Western Conference, were without Karl-Anthony Towns again (health and safety protocols). He has played in just four games this season.

The Thunder led 55-51 at halftime after making eight of their final nine shots before the break. Horford scored 16 points in the first half.

The Timberwolves dominated the third quarter and took an 85-76 lead into the fourth, but the Thunder rallied. Horford's 3-pointer tied the game at 103 with 25.7 seconds remaining to set up the final sequence.

TIP-INS

Timberwolves: Beasley scored 10 points in the first quarter. ... G Ricky Rubio had eight assists. ... Naz Reid had 17 points and nine rebounds.

Thunder: Scored the first eight points. ... Held the Timberwolves to 38.5% shooting in the first half. ... Horford scored seven points in the final 1:05 of the first half.

UP NEXT

The teams meet again on Saturday night.

___

Follow Cliff Brunt on Twitter: www.twitter.com/CliffBruntAP.