Sports

Fairleigh Dickinson beats Long Island 77-62

The Associated Press

NEW YORK

Elyjah Williams had 17 points and three blocks as Fairleigh Dickinson defeated Long Island 77-62 on Friday.

Jahlil Jenkins had 13 points and seven assists for Fairleigh Dickinson (7-9, 6-4 Northeast Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Brandon Powell added 11 points and John Square Jr. had 10.

Ty Flowers had 18 points, 11 rebounds and six assists for the Sharks (6-5, 6-5). Virshon Cotton added 17 points, and Eral Penn had 13 points and seven rebounds.

The Knights improve to 2-0 against the Sharks for the season. Fairleigh Dickinson defeated Long Island-Brooklyn 78-70 on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Sule scores 10 to carry Texas State over UALR 57-47

February 05, 2021 6:44 PM

Sports

Morales leads Wagner past St Francis (NY) 84-81 in OT

February 05, 2021 6:41 PM

Football

Why Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes keeps mispronouncing his center’s name

Football

How the NFL used tracking tags to keep coronavirus from derailing season

Football

Frank Gore wants to come back to the 49ers — and not just to retire

Sports

53-year-old Steve Stricker stroke back in Phoenix Open

February 05, 2021 6:27 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service