Burk leads IUPUI over Green Bay 80-71

The Associated Press

GREEN BAY, Wis.

Marcus Burk had 25 points and six assists as IUPUI defeated Green Bay 80-71 on Friday.

Jaylen Minnett added 21 points and Elyjah Goss had 15 points and 11 rebounds for IUPUI (5-7, 4-7 Horizon League). Mike DePersia added six assists. Burk hit 11 of 13 free throws.

IUPUI scored 49 second-half points, a season high.

Amari Davis had 26 points for the Phoenix (5-14, 5-10). Emmanuel Ansong added 15 points and seven rebounds. PJ Pipes had 13 points.

