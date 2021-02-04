Memphis faces Houston, aims for 4th straight home win

Houston Rockets (10-10, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (9-7, fifth in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

LINE: Grizzlies -1.5; over/under is 224

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis hosts Houston aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Grizzlies are 2-1 against opponents in the Southwest Division. Memphis is third in the league with 15.9 fast break points per game led by Ja Morant averaging 3.1.

The Rockets are 3-2 against opponents from the Southwest Division. Houston is seventh in the Western Conference scoring 48.2 points per game in the paint led by Christian Wood averaging 13.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desmond Bane leads the Grizzlies with 1.9 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 9.6 points while shooting 50.8% from beyond the arc. Dillon Brooks is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers and 14.4 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Eric Gordon leads the Rockets averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers while scoring 17.8 points per game and shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Victor Oladipo is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers and scoring 16.6 points over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 110.8 points, 43.6 rebounds, 30.1 assists, 11.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.2 points on 46.2% shooting.

Rockets: 6-4, averaging 111 points, 45.6 rebounds, 23.2 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points on 43.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Killian Tillie: out (foot), Jontay Porter: out (knee), Sean McDermott: out (shoulder), Jonas Valanciunas: out (health and safety protocols), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Justise Winslow: out (hip), Grayson Allen: out (health and safety protocols).

Rockets: Dante Exum: out (calf), John Wall: out (injury recovery), David Nwaba: out (ankle).