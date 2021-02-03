Colorado takes on Minnesota, aims for 5th straight home win

Minnesota Wild (6-5-0, third in the West Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (7-3-1, second in the West Division)

Denver; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Minnesota trying to extend its four-game home winning streak.

Colorado finished 10-8-2 in division play and 18-9-6 at home during the 2019-20 season. The Avalanche scored 46 power play goals on 241 power play opportunities last season.

Minnesota finished 8-10-1 in division action and 16-16-2 on the road a season ago. The Wild scored 218 total goals last season while collecting 365 assists.

The teams square off for the second game in a row.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Erik Johnson: out (upper body), Pierre-Edouard Bellemare: out (knee), Nathan MacKinnon: out (lower body), Matt Calvert: out (upper body), Pavel Francouz: out (lower body), Devon Toews: out (lower body).

Wild: Alex Stalock: out (health protocols), Marcus Johansson: day to day (upper body), Marcus Foligno: out (health and safety protocols).