Washington takes on New York for division showdown

Washington Capitals (6-1-3, second in the East Division) vs. New York Rangers (3-4-2, eighth in the East Division)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Division foes New York and Washington square off.

New York finished 37-28-5 overall and 14-8-0 in division play a season ago. The Rangers averaged 4.3 penalties and 11.2 penalty minutes per game.

Washington went 41-20-8 overall and 11-12-2 in division action a season ago. The Capitals scored 236 total goals last season averaging 3.4 per game.

The teams square off Thursday for the first time this season.

INJURIES: Rangers: Justin Richards: out (health protocols), Colin Blackwell: out (upper body), Jack Johnson: day to day (lower body), Filip Chytil: out (upper body), Brendan Smith: day to day (upper body).

Capitals: Michal Kempny: out (lower body), Conor Sheary: day to day (lower body), Lars Eller: day to day (upper body), Justin Schultz: day to day (face).