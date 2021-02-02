No. 2 Baylor uses big run to dispatch No. 6 Texas 83-69

Texas forward Greg Brown (4) and Baylor guard Matthew Mayer (24) reach for the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay) AP

Davion Mitchell scored 27 points and No. 2 Baylor used a big run to pull away for an 83-69 victory over sixth-ranked Texas on Tuesday night.

Baylor (17-0, 9-0 Big 12) has won every game this season by at least eight points. Texas (11-4, 5-3) was within six points late before Baylor pulled away behind open 3-pointers from Adam Flagler and Mitchell.

Andrew Jones scored a career-high 25 points for the Longhorns, who were back to full strength after going without two starters and coach Shaka Smart in a loss to Oklahoma last week because of COVID-19. Texas also had two games postponed and another canceled.

Baylor has won 10 of its last 11 against Texas. The Bears matched the best start in school history and took a three-game lead in the Big 12 standings.

NO. 8 IOWA 84, MICHIGAN STATE 78

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Luka Garza scored 27 points to reach another milestone and Iowa beat Michigan State.

Garza, the nation’s leading scorer, became the second 2,000-point scorer in program history. Garza, who has 2,009 points, is 107 points behind all-time leading scorer Roy Marble.

Jack Nunge finished with 12 points. Joe Toussaint had 10. The Hawkeyes (13-4, 7-3 Big Ten) had 39 bench points.

Aaron Henry led Michigan State (8-7, 2-7) with 24 points. Joshua Langford had 15 points. Joey Hauser scored 10.

MISSISSIPPI 52, NO. 11 TENNESSEE 50

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Devontae Shuler scored 15 points and fueled a second-half rally as Mississippi beat Tennessee, the Rebels’ first win over a ranked team in more than two years.

Ole Miss (9-8, 4-6 Southeastern Conference) rallied from an 11-point first-half deficit and then withstood a late challenge by the Volunteers (12-4, 8-4) to stop a two-game skid.

Trailing by five points in the final minute, Tennessee cut it to 51-49 on Keon Johnson’s 3-pointer with 42 seconds left. Shuler worked the clock down but missed on a drive, and Johnson grabbed an offensive rebound and was fouled.

He missed the first free throw with 3.5 seconds left but made the second to make it 51-50. The Vols quickly fouled Robert Allen, who made 1 of 2 foul shots.

Yves Pons led the Vols with 13 points.

NO. 12 ILLINOIS 75, INDIANA 71, OT

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (AP) — Trent Frazier scored Illinois’ final 10 points in regulation, and the Fighting Illini gave up only one basket in overtime to outlast Indiana.

Frazier finished with 19 points and Kofi Cockburn had 16 points and 10 rebounds for Illinois (12-5, 8-3 Big Ten), which won its third straight overall and snapped a seven-game losing streak on the Hoosiers’ home court.

Trayce Jackson-Davis had 19 points and 14 rebounds for the Hoosiers (9-8, 4-6), who have dropped two straight. Race Thompson had 18 points and eight rebounds.

Illinois hadn’t won at Assembly Hall since 2010.

NO. 17 WEST VIRGINIA 76, IOWA STATE 72

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Taz Sherman hit two free throws with 6.4 seconds remaining and finished with 18 points as West Virginia held on to beat Iowa State.

Sherman was 5 of 7 from the floor and made 7 of 8 shots from the line to lead the Mountaineers (12-5, 5-3 Big 12).

Solomon Young returned after missing two games due to COVID-related issues and scored 15 points. Tyler Harris also scored 15 points for Iowa State (2-10, 0-7).

NO. 19 WISCONSIN 72, PENN STATE 56

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Freshman Jonathan Davis scored a career-high 17 points and Wisconsin routed Penn State.

Brad Davison added 13 points for the Badgers (14-5, 8-4 Big Ten), whose 13-game winning streak over the Nittany Lions ended with an 81-71 loss at Penn State on Saturday. Micah Potter added 12 points and eight rebounds.

Myreon Jones scored 14 points and John Harrar added 10 for Penn State (6-8, 3-7).

NO. 23 KANSAS 74, KANSAS STATE 51

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Christian Braun hit four 3-pointers and scored 18 points, half of them during an 18-3 charge midway through the second half, and Kansas rolled past Kansas State.

David McCormack also had 18 points and Ochai Agbaji added 15 for the Jayhawks (12-6, 6-4 Big 12), who had lost four of their previous five games.

Kansas improved to 200-94 against the Wildcats (5-14, 1-9), the most wins by any Division I school over another in men’s college hoops. The Jayhawks have won 15 consecutive games against their longtime rivals in Allen Fieldhouse.

Mike McGuirl scored 10 points for Kansas State, but was just 3 of 10 from the field and 1 for 6 from beyond the arc. Nijel Pack followed his 26-point outburst against Texas A&M with 10 points.

MARYLAND 61, NO. 24 PURDUE 60

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Eric Ayala made two free throws with three seconds left, and Maryland scored the final six points to rally past Purdue, ruining the Boilermakers’ season debut in the Top 25.

Aaron Wiggins had 18 points and 11 rebounds for Maryland (10-8, 4-7) and Ayala scored 16. The Terps went 8 for 13 from beyond the arc in the second half after going 1 for 12 from long range over the first 20 minutes.

Trevion Williams had 23 points and 11 rebounds for the Boilermakers (12-7, 7-5), whose three-game road winning streak ended.