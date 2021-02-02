Washington faces Portland following Westbrook’s 41-point game

Portland Trail Blazers (10-9, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (4-12, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

LINE: Wizards -2; over/under is 240.5

BOTTOM LINE: Washington faces the Portland Trail Blazers after Russell Westbrook scored 41 points in the Wizards' 149-146 victory over the Nets.

The Wizards have gone 2-6 at home. Washington has a 0-5 record against teams below .500.

The Trail Blazers have gone 5-4 away from home. Portland is at the bottom of the Western Conference recording 20.8 assists per game led by Damian Lillard averaging 7.2.

The Wizards and Trail Blazers meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bradley Beal is averaging 34.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Wizards. Robin Lopez is shooting 63.4% and averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

Lillard has shot 45.8% and is averaging 28.9 points for the Trail Blazers. Enes Kanter is averaging 1.7 assists and 10.9 points over the last 10 games for Portland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wizards: 3-7, averaging 116.2 points, 43.8 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 7.8 steals and three blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.8 points on 49.8% shooting.

Trail Blazers: 5-5, averaging 111.5 points, 43 rebounds, 19.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.7 points on 48.7% shooting.

INJURIES: Wizards: Raul Neto: out (groin), Thomas Bryant: out for season (left knee).

Trail Blazers: Jusuf Nurkic: out (wrist), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (foot), Zach Collins: out (ankle), CJ McCollum: out (left foot).