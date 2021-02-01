Sports

Givance scores 12 to lift Evansville over Valparaiso 58-51

The Associated Press

EVANSVILLE, Ind.

Shamar Givance and Jawaun Newton each had 12 points as Evansville got past Valparaiso 58-51 on Monday night.

Jax Levitch added 11 points and Noah Frederking had 10 for Evansville (8-8, 6-4 Missouri Valley Conference).

Donovan Clay had 14 points for the Crusaders (6-11, 3-5). Valparaiso totaled 18 second-half points, a season low.

The Purple Aces improve to 2-0 against the Crusaders on the season. Evansville defeated Valparaiso 70-52 on Sunday.

