Sports

Key scores 19 to carry Indiana State past Bradley 67-55

The Associated Press

TERRE HAUTE, Ind.

Tyreke Key registered 19 points as Indiana State defeated Bradley 67-55 on Monday.

Cooper Neese had 11 points for Indiana State (10-7, 7-5 Missouri Valley Conference), which won its sixth consecutive game. Julian Larry added six rebounds.

Rienk Mast had 17 points for the Braves (9-10, 3-7), who have now lost six straight games. Elijah Childs added 11 points and 12 rebounds, and Ville Tahvanainen had 10 points.

The Sycamores improve to 2-0 against the Braves this season. Indiana State defeated Bradley 60-57 on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Texas Tech adds 5th P5 transfer, signing former UCLA CB

February 01, 2021 6:17 PM

Sports

Indiana St. looks for home win vs Bradley

February 01, 2021 6:03 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service