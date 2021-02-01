Curry and Brown clash in Golden State-Boston matchup

Boston Celtics (10-8, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (11-9, eighth in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry and Jaylen Brown meet when Golden State hosts Boston. Curry is sixth in the NBA averaging 27.7 points per game and Brown is eighth in the league averaging 27.1 points per game.

The Warriors have gone 8-4 at home. Golden State ranks sixth in the NBA with 26.5 assists per game. Draymond Green leads the Warriors averaging 6.6.

The Celtics are 5-5 in road games. Boston has a 5-2 record against teams under .500.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Curry leads the Warriors averaging 4.4 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 27.7 points per game while shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc. James Wiseman is shooting 52.5% and averaging 13.4 points over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Brown is averaging 27.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Celtics. Daniel Theis is shooting 67.0% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 111.1 points, 44.3 rebounds, 28.1 assists, eight steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110 points on 43.8% shooting.

Celtics: 5-5, averaging 110.2 points, 44.7 rebounds, 22.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points on 46.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Warriors: Marquese Chriss: out for season (leg), Alen Smailagic: out (knee), Klay Thompson: out for season (right achilles).

Celtics: Payton Pritchard: out (knee), Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Marcus Smart: out (calf).