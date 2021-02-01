New York takes on Buffalo on 5-game losing streak

Buffalo Sabres (4-4-2, sixth in the East Division) vs. New York Islanders (3-4-2, seventh in the East Division)

Uniondale, New York; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York looks to stop its five-game skid with a victory over Buffalo.

New York went 35-23-10 overall and 11-7-4 in division play in the 2019-20 season. The Islanders scored 189 total goals last season, 29 on power plays and six shorthanded.

Buffalo went 30-31-8 overall and 10-12-2 in division play during the 2019-20 season. The Sabres averaged 29.3 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 2.8 goals per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Sabres: Sam Reinhart: out (upper body).