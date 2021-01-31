Memphis puts road win streak on the line against San Antonio

Memphis Grizzlies (8-6, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. San Antonio Spurs (11-9, ninth in the Western Conference)

San Antonio; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis visits San Antonio trying to continue its four-game road winning streak.

The Spurs are 8-9 in Western Conference games. San Antonio ranks sixth in the Western Conference with 25 assists per game led by DeMar DeRozan averaging 6.7.

The Grizzlies are 1-1 against opponents from the Southwest Division. Memphis is 8-3 when scoring 100 or more points.

The teams meet for the second game in a row.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan leads the Spurs scoring 19.8 points per game, and is averaging 4.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists. Jakob Poeltl is shooting 61.3% and averaging 6.2 points over the last 10 games for San Antonio.

Dillon Brooks leads the Grizzlies averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers while scoring 15.1 points per game and shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc. Brandon Clarke is averaging 6.5 rebounds and 14.6 points per game over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spurs: 6-4, averaging 112.3 points, 45.4 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points on 46.5% shooting.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 106.1 points, 44.5 rebounds, 29.4 assists, 11.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.7 points on 44.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Spurs: None listed.

Grizzlies: Killian Tillie: day to day (foot), Jontay Porter: out (knee), Sean McDermott: day to day (shoulder), Jonas Valanciunas: day to day (health protocols), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Justise Winslow: out (hip), Grayson Allen: day to day (health protocols).