Mitchell lifts San Diego St. over Wyoming 98-71

Matt Mitchell had 26 points as San Diego State easily defeated Wyoming 98-71 on Saturday night.

Keshad Johnson had 15 points for San Diego State (13-4, 7-3 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Lamont Butler added 11 points. Jordan Schakel had 10 points.

Marcus Williams had 18 points and six assists for the Cowboys (10-7, 4-6). Jeremiah Oden added 11 points. Xavier DuSell had 11 points.

The Aztecs improve to 2-0 against the Cowboys for the season. San Diego State defeated Wyoming 87-57 on Thursday.

