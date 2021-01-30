Sports

St. Francis (Pa.) defeats Central Connecticut 62-59

The Associated Press

LORETTO, Pa.

Ramiir Dixon-Conover posted 14 points and seven rebounds as St. Francis (Pa.) narrowly defeated Central Connecticut 62-59 on Saturday night.

Bryce Laskey had 11 points for St. Francis (Pa.) (5-9, 4-6 Northeast Conference). Marlon Hargis added 10 points and seven rebounds. Josh Cohen had seven rebounds.

Karrington Wallace had 11 points for the Blue Devils (3-10, 3-7). Greg Outlaw added 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Cleveland St. tops Green Bay 73-65 for 2nd time in two days

January 30, 2021 7:52 PM

Sports

McGhee scores 25 to lift Liberty past Jacksonville 64-58

January 30, 2021 7:51 PM

Sports

Munford lifts Grambling State over Ark.-Pine Bluff 74-71

January 30, 2021 7:50 PM

Sports

New York packs up, reflects after America’s Cup exit

January 30, 2021 7:50 PM

Sports

Moore carries Oakland over Purdue Fort Wayne 82-75

January 30, 2021 7:48 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service