CSUB seeks revenge on CS Fullerton

Cal State Fullerton (5-5, 4-5) vs. Cal State Bakersfield (10-6, 6-3)

Icardo Center, Bakersfield, California; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal State Bakersfield seeks revenge on Cal State Fullerton after dropping the first matchup in Bakersfield. The teams last played on Jan. 29, when Cal State Bakersfield made just 11 free throws on 14 attempts while the Titans went 27 for 37 en route to a 90-84 victory.

STEPPING UP: Taze Moore is averaging 10.8 points and 4.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Roadrunners. Complementing Moore is Justin Edler-Davis, who is putting up 10 points per game. The Titans have been led by Tray Maddox Jr., who is averaging 15.2 points.

STEPPING IT UP: The Roadrunners have scored 71.6 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 62.4 per game they put up in non-conference play.MIGHTY MADDOX JR.: T. Maddox has connected on 44.8 percent of the 58 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 12 for 18 over the last three games. He's also made 66.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Roadrunners have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Titans. Cal State Bakersfield has 41 assists on 75 field goals (54.7 percent) over its past three outings while Cal State Fullerton has assists on 37 of 75 field goals (49.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Cal State Bakersfield has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 40.5 percent this year. That figure is ranked third in the nation. The offensive rebound percentage for Cal State Fullerton stands at just 22.5 percent (ranked 305th).

