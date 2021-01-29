Sports

Wilson scores 21 to carry Ohio over Buffalo 76-75

The Associated Press

BUFFALO, N.Y.

Dwight Wilson III had 21 points as Ohio edged past Buffalo 76-75 on Friday night.

Wilson made 8 of 10 shots, including a layup with 25.7 seconds left to cap the scoring. Ronaldo Segu’s 3-point attempt with less than a second left was off the mark.

Ben Roderick had 17 points for Ohio (10-6, 6-4 Mid-American Conference). Jason Preston added 14 points and nine rebounds, and Lunden McDay had 10 points.

Jayvon Graves had 18 points and three blocks for the Bulls (6-6, 4-4). Josh Mballa added 14 points and 12 rebounds, and Jeenathan Williams also had 14 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

UC Santa Barbara tops UC Davis 72-51

January 29, 2021 7:38 PM

Sports

Elmore lifts High Point over Gardner-Webb 59-55

January 29, 2021 7:25 PM

Sports

Faulkner lifts Northern Kentucky over UIC 72-68

January 29, 2021 7:18 PM

Sports

Burk scores 26 to carry IUPUI over Milwaukee 73-68

January 29, 2021 7:16 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service